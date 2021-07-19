Blackstone Group Inc. Has $16.08 Million Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Blackstone Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 814,932 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $16,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth $244,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

