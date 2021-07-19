Blackstone Group Inc. Has $17.66 Million Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Blackstone Group Inc. lowered its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $17,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 451,081 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Jamf by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jamf in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 20,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $718,888.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 174,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,130,258.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,832,112 shares of company stock worth $324,458,922 over the last quarter.

JAMF traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 364,207 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.68.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.