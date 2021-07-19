Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $12.06 Million in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 286,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,058,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of DigitalOcean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

DigitalOcean stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.12. 20,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,023. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $58.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

