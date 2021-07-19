Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $14.68 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,678,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 10.75% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $2,936,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $3,436,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $197,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $12,314,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $977,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. 3,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,948. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.