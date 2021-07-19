Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New $12 Million Investment in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $192,000.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

LGACU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. 16,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,863. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.