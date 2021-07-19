Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New Investment in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth $211,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth $249,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,351. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

