Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases 130,260 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,260 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Sotera Health worth $20,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 945,631 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,725,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHC traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $22.28. 15,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

