Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases 311,200 Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,200 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 3.64% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition worth $18,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth $87,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,597. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

