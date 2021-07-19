Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases 4,691,642 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 1.4% of Blackstone Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Enbridge worth $673,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 645,846 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

NYSE ENB traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $37.75. 178,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.87%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

