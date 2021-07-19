Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,207,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,965,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,083,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,474,000.

FSRXU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,554. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

