Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,500,000 Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $349,000.

NASDAQ:LEGAU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,335. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

