Blackstone Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Blackstone Group Inc. reduced its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,272 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $13.52. 16,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,772. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.20%.

SHLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

