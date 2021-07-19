Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $12.17 Million Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,173,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $364,280,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $173,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $166,375,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $58,633,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $26.41. 71,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,176. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHLS. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

