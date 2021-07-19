Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $14.88 Million Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

SLAMU remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Monday. 29,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,350. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

