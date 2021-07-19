Blackstone Group Inc. Takes Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,212,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,242,000. Apria accounts for 1.4% of Blackstone Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 68.76% of Apria as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at $4,429,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $33,516,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $36,528,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. started coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Apria stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,881. The company has a market capitalization of $940.90 million and a PE ratio of 0.59. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.77.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

