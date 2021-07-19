Blackstone Group Inc. Takes Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 313.33% of Driven Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,706,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $4,619,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $85,615,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

DRVN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,269. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.