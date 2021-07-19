Blank Wallet (BLANK) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.89 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and $212,216.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 506.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

