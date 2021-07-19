Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Cap Tops $6.72 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $149,374.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 466.4% against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

