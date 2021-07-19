Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading Up 236.9% Over Last 7 Days

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 236.9% higher against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $1.02 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00005779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013293 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.35 or 0.00779629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,373,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,170,857 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

