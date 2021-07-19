Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading Down 7.5%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) was down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 147,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,963,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $258,392.46. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 36,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.