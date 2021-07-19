Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Market Cap Tops $118,551.16

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $118,551.16 and $41.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 15,814,364 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

