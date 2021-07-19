BOMB Price Reaches $1.41 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, BOMB has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $135,650.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00004579 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,909.71 or 1.00100773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00032581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00049114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000829 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,565 coins and its circulating supply is 904,777 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

