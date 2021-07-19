Bondly (BONDLY) Price Tops $0.0040

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 94.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $414,730.38 and $1.08 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012599 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00743373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

