Bondly Price Hits $0.0090 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 158.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Bondly has a market cap of $938,919.25 and approximately $2.89 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 86.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00047845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013436 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.08 or 0.00771100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

