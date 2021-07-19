BonFi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $76,228.00 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BonFi has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. BonFi has a market cap of $766,504.91 and approximately $76,228.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013174 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.38 or 0.00774162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

