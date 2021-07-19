Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

BNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reissued a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.31.

TSE BNE traded down C$0.55 on Monday, hitting C$4.83. 34,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,843. The stock has a market cap of C$161.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.08. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.21 per share, with a total value of C$25,246.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,253,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,899,716.11. Insiders acquired 21,300 shares of company stock worth $93,194 in the last three months.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

