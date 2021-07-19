Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells $3,802,877.55 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BAH traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 573,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,964. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.