BorgWarner Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

BWA opened at $45.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,579,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

