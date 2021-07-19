BoringDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $75,163.00 (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $21.59 million and $75,163.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for $198.83 or 0.00635688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.22 or 0.00774398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,587 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

