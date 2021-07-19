Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Up 21.9% This Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $19.41 million and $2.85 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

