Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,791 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $12,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,650,000 after purchasing an additional 226,091 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 71.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 297,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 123,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 189.3% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 187,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 122,937 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.84. 2,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,067. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,306 shares of company stock valued at $523,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

