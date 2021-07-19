botXcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.48 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. One botXcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00006537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.28 billion and approximately $7.48 million worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.87 or 0.00767963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00039268 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,732,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

