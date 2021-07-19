Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,587,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154,957 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of BOX worth $36,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,885 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of BOX by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 308,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.