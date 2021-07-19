Boxer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Immunovant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,626 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 197.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 594,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 40,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at about $8,862,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.61. 10,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,662. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $941.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

