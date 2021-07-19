Boxer Capital LLC Makes New $5.13 Million Investment in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 3.24% of Research Alliance Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACB. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $972,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Research Alliance Corp. II stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Monday. 23,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,590. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

