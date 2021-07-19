BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.89% from the company’s previous close.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $9.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.