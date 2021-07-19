Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RIINF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09. Braveheart Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.