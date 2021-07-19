Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHG. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

BHG stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

In other Bright Health Group news, SVP Peter W. Sonsini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.