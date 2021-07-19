Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) & Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Head-To-Head Review

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Zovio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education $491.65 million 0.96 $23.51 million $0.32 12.41 Zovio $397.12 million 0.21 -$48.95 million $0.27 9.11

Bright Scholar Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Scholar Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education 2.01% 5.44% 1.67% Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bright Scholar Education and Zovio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education 1 0 0 0 1.00 Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bright Scholar Education currently has a consensus price target of $2.70, suggesting a potential downside of 31.99%. Zovio has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 255.69%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Bright Scholar Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zovio beats Bright Scholar Education on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 94 schools across 12 provinces in China, as well as 8 schools internationally with a total student capacity of 75,311 students. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

