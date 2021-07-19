Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Acquired by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,836 shares during the quarter. Bristow Group makes up about 1.6% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 7.34% of Bristow Group worth $56,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 261,128 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristow Group news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.62. 3,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

