Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Decreased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $468.07 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.18 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

