Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Lifted by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 1.1% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after buying an additional 1,105,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $166,008,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,606,000 after buying an additional 241,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $169.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $171.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

