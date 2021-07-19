Brokerages Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

NYSE AEE opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,912,000 after purchasing an additional 448,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,467,000 after purchasing an additional 169,244 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.