Brokerages Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. DMC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DMC Global by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOM stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,337. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $904.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

