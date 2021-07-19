Brokerages Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will announce $19.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $19.64 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $98.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.70 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $78.33 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $27,206.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,084. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 540,902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -15.94.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

