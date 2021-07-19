Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce sales of $35.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $65.40 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $20.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $153.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $216.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $146.80 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $24.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,339 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 757,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after purchasing an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after purchasing an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

