Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post $267.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.30 million and the lowest is $250.67 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $159.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of MC opened at $53.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $1,038,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after acquiring an additional 749,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $20,407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

