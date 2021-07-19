Brokerages Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce sales of $267.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.00 million and the highest is $278.30 million. Navient reported sales of $329.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $998.95 million, with estimates ranging from $983.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

NAVI opened at $19.94 on Monday. Navient has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Navient by 926.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $130,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.