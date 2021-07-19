Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $50.86 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,489,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.