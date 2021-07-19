Brokerages Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report sales of $101.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.10 million. Accuray reported sales of $94.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $387.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $420.00 million, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $421.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 201,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 84,467 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Accuray by 546.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. Accuray has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.84 million, a P/E ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.